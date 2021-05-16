Schmucker Cabinetry in Sauk County a total loss after fire

LOGANVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Schmuckers Cabinetry in Loganville is a total loss after it caught fire late Saturday night.

According to Sauk County dispatch, they received a call about a fire around 11 p.m. near Wisconsin Highway 154. Once fire crews arrived on scene, they found the building completely engulfed in flames.

A second fire started up at the same location Sunday afternoon, this time in the engine room. Fire crews are on the scene.

Authorities told the NBC15 team the cause of the fires is stil under investigation, but wood varnishing inside the factory could have been what sparked the first fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.