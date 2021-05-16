Taste of summer this week - Warm temperatures, increasing humidity and daily rain and storm chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Any potential for patchy thick fog Sunday morning has come to an end. The rest of the day will be warmer than Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. The average high for Madison on May 16 is 68 degrees. Sunday afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. Even though it’s not likely, a few rain showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Most of the area will likely stay dry, though.

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows temperatures will range from the mid 40s north of Madison to the lower 50s along the WI-IL border.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the start of the workweek. Highs on Monday will be back into the lower 70s across the area. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be a chance for isolated to scattered rain showers on Monday, mainly across our southern counties. Places along the WI-IL state line will have the best chance of rain.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The second half of the workweek will be very summer-like with warm temperatures and increasing humidity levels. An area of high pressure will plant itself over the eastern half of the United States. This will allow southerly flow to develop across the region. By the end of the workweek, high temperatures will be near 80 degrees, dew point temperatures will be in the lower 60s and there will be daily rain shower and storm chances. Let us hope the daily rain and storm chances bring the area much-needed rain. Not one day this week will be a washout, though.

Next Big Weather Maker - Summer-like weather by the end of the workweek (WMTV NBC15)

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.