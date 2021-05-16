VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Will we now be required to wear masks to prevent flu outbreaks?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about masks and other outbreaks. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Probably not. UW-Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof says he doesn’t think there will be a requirement to wear masks after the pandemic but says there may be places or people who decide to continue wearing masks during the respiratory season.

“We have vaccines for flu, the mortality rate for flu is significantly lower than that for COVID-19, so I don’t think you’ll see the same type of public health mitigation efforts that were in place for COVID-19, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we do see people, certain organizations, places recommending or suggesting people wear a mask, just because it really did do a number to the flu season. We really didn’t have one this year,” said Dr. Pothof.

