VAX Q&A: Will I need to stick to the same vaccine brand for a booster shot?

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about vaccine brands and booster shots.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about vaccine brands and booster shots. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Answer: No.

Dr. Jeff Pothof says it’s unlikely you’ll have to stick with the same vaccine manufacturer for the booster because of the time frame for when booster shots could be given.

He anticipates it will be a year or more until booster shots are rolled out to the general public.

“At that point, it’s probably going to be fair game to get whatever booster is available to you,” said Pothof.

To learn more about the development for the COVID-19 booster shot, click here.

