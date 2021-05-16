Verona Fire Department rescues stranded duckling

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Even the smallest residents need a helping hand sometimes!

That is the Verona Fire Department’s message after several crew members responded to a Verona neighborhood Saturday morning to help an unlikely resident in need... a baby duckling.

The department says a neighbor called reporting the duckling had fallen into a storm drain. A fire crew of about four people responded, removed the storm drain grate and successfully rescued the little guy.

Better yet, the crew was able to locate the mama duck and her other babies in a nearby retention pond and returned the duckling to its family.

