Advertisement

A Warm and Rainy Week Coming Up

Highs are expected in the 80s with increasing humidity levels
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer temperatures and rain are on the way this week. Low pressure developing over western Texas will move northward over the next several days. This low will draw warm, moist air into Wisconsin through the week. Today will be dry with temperatures topping off in the lower 70s. By the end of the week, even warmer temperatures will push into the state. Highs are expected in the 80s beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend. There will also be an increase in the humidity level later this week and through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will possible though much of the period.

Dry and pleasant conditions will be seen today. Increasing temperatures, humidity, and rain...
Dry and pleasant conditions will be seen today. Increasing temperatures, humidity, and rain chances are expected through the rest of the week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Partly cloudy. High 72. Wind: Southeasterly 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: Easterly 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High 66.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High 77.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week
Sean Pickett
DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

Latest News

Much-Needed Rain - Daily rain and storm chances start Tuesday
Future Radar Tuesday 4PM
Much-Needed Rain - Daily rain and storm chances start Tuesday
Southern Wisconsin is in for a Summer-like pattern this week. By Thursday, afternoon storms...
Feeling Warm & Humid This Week; Pop-up Storms Likely
Taste of summer this week - Warm temperatures, increasing humidity and daily rain and storm chances