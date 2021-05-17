A Warm and Rainy Week Coming Up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer temperatures and rain are on the way this week. Low pressure developing over western Texas will move northward over the next several days. This low will draw warm, moist air into Wisconsin through the week. Today will be dry with temperatures topping off in the lower 70s. By the end of the week, even warmer temperatures will push into the state. Highs are expected in the 80s beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend. There will also be an increase in the humidity level later this week and through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will possible though much of the period.

Dry and pleasant conditions will be seen today. Increasing temperatures, humidity, and rain chances are expected through the rest of the week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Partly cloudy. High 72. Wind: Southeasterly 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: Easterly 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High 66.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High 77.

