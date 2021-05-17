Alcohol, speed likely factors in fatal Fitchburg crash, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal crash in Fitchburg Monday morning, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Fitchburg police responded to the 2500 block of County Highway MM for a single vehicle crash around 4:40 a.m. Monday.

The 25-year-old driver was ejected from his vehicle after it hit a utility pole and rolled over, says Lt. Edward Hartwick. There was no one else inside the vehicle.

CTH MM was closed between Haight Farm Road and Irish Lane for several hours and reopened at 8:20 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

