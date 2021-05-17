Analysis: Gas prices in Madison jump a nickel in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The price of a gallon of gas in Madison jumped a full nickel over the course of the past week, leaving it more than 15 cents higher than it was a month ago, a new GasBuddy survey finds.

The city’s five cent jump to $2.64 per gallon still fell short of the 6.4 cent rise felt nationwide. The U.S. average topped three dollars for the first time in more than six years, driven mainly by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that caused shortages and panic buying in the southeast.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan added that with the pipeline flowing again, he expects prices to dip below $3 again, but warns that drivers “shouldn’t get too excited- prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot.”

The company’s latest analysis also finds wide swings in prices across the city with the most expensive location for gas charging a half-dollar more than the cheapest spot, $3.19 vs. $2.65 per gallon.

