Bucks’ Jrue Holiday, wife Lauren donate $1 million to Black-owned businesses, nonprofits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks’ star Jrue Holiday and his wife, two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday, are donating grant money to Black-owned businesses and Black-led nonprofits.

Jrue Holiday pledged the remainder of his 2019-2020 salary, $5.3 million, to create the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund (JLH Fund). According to the pair, this is the second round of funding.

They both explained that they started the fund at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest following the murder of George Floyd and other Black individuals saying it resulted in “an overwhelming feeling of helplessness.”

“We are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to help people through the JLH Fund and will continue to do this work and make the greatest impact possible,” they said.

This second round of funding will provide up to $1 million in grants to Black-led nonprofit organizations and Black-owned businesses. The Holidays noted that they are focusing the grants on the Greater Milwaukee area, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Los Angeles area.

The two continued, saying the JLH Fund is working with Microsoft’s Nonprofit Tech Acceleration for Black & African American Communities to provide technology and support services for those organizations who apply for their funding. Darrell Booker, head of Microsoft NTA, said this funding is critical to advance the fund’s mission.

“We look forward to working with these nonprofits to ensure they have the technology they need to be as efficient and productive as possible in their operations,” said Booker.

Those interested in the JLH funds can apply online from Monday through May 28.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.