Dane Co. officials name 75-year-old man found dead after a motorcycle crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have released the name of a 75-year-old man Monday who was found dead last week following a motorcycle crash.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office reports that William T. Hughes Jr. died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

Officials note the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. Friday on I-39/90 northbound near Exit 142A in the Town of Blooming Grove. Responding authorities found the driver of the motorcycle dead shortly after arriving, a sergeant with Wisconsin State Patrol Deforest Post said.

Authorities have not released any additional details about how the crash occurred.

The medical examiner’s office is still conducting tests and is investigating this death along with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

