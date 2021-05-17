Advertisement

Finance committee to consider expanding homeless grants

Homeless campers at Reindahl Park are looking for new options, after the city asked them to...
Homeless campers at Reindahl Park are looking for new options, after the city asked them to pack up and leave before May 9th.(Brittney Ermon)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s finance committee is poised this week to consider dramatically expanding grants to help the homeless.

The Republican-controlled committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider a proposal in the 2021-23 state budget to pump $12.4 million into the Department of Administration’s Shelter for Homeless and Housing Grants program over the biennium.

Most of the money, about $10 million, would go to local governments and organizations to operate housing and services for the homeless.

According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, DOA estimates the additional $10 million would be enough to help another 16,500 people across the state.

