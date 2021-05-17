5 people displaced after fire severely damages Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five people are without a home Monday after a morning blaze at home on Madison’s southwest side.

Authorities say emergency crews were called to the scene, in the 6300 block of Hartford Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen high above the home raining water on the structure from a ladder truck high over the roof.

Madison firefighters battle a blaze in the 6300 block of Hartford Drive, on May 17, 2021. (WMTV-TV)

The Madison Fire Dept. says fire damage was severe and went from the first floor and into the attic.

Four people were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injuries.

A neighboring home also suffered damage because of the heat from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

