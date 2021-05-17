Madison police arrest juvenile after West High threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has been taken into custody in connection with a threat made last week at Madison’s West High School, according to an update from the police department.

In its report, the Madison Police Dept. did not release the name of the of the individual who had been taken into custody, only saying that it was a juvenile. Nor did police say if the person arrested was a student at West, or if they lived in the area.

MPD added that investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the high school.

Last Monday, Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds described the message, which had been posted on Snapchat, as “vague and threatening” and said the district was made aware of it soon after it was posted.

“We are grateful for the West High students, staff and community who came forward with important information to aid in the investigation, and the entire West High family for coming together to keep our community safe,” he continued.

Following the arrest, LeMonds said the district was “relieved” that police found the person suspected of making the threat and noted the department is still working to determine why it was made in the first place.

