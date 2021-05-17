Advertisement

Madison police investigating Monday morning gunfire

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating early Monday morning gunfire on the city’s near east side.

According to its initial report, officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the area around E. Washington Ave. and N. Marquette St. after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired in the vicinity.

No injuries were reported, but officers did locate multiple shell casings. They also found a vehicle that had been struck by at least one bullet, the report indicated.

No other information about the incident has been released and MPD states their investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers, where tips can be made anonymously, at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week
Sean Pickett
DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday runs during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Bucks’ Jrue Holiday, wife Lauren donate $1 million to Black-owned businesses, nonprofits
Body Camera (Source: Live 5 News)
Budget committee to weigh cameras for Capitol officers
Samantha Stephenson
AMBER Alert canceled after Saukville 13-year-old girl found safe
Madison firefighters battled a house fire on Hartford Dr. Monday morning.
5 people displaced after fire severely damages Madison home
Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award