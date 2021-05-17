Madison police investigating Monday morning gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating early Monday morning gunfire on the city’s near east side.

According to its initial report, officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the area around E. Washington Ave. and N. Marquette St. after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired in the vicinity.

No injuries were reported, but officers did locate multiple shell casings. They also found a vehicle that had been struck by at least one bullet, the report indicated.

No other information about the incident has been released and MPD states their investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers, where tips can be made anonymously, at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.