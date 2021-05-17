Much-Needed Rain - Daily rain and storm chances start Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your rain gear ready - much-needed rain is on the way this week! Daily rain and storms chances will be in play every day this week starting on Tuesday. Not everyone will see every day this week, though. The best chance of rain this week will be on Tuesday. Rain and a few storms are likely late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. With a summer-like weather pattern developing, more scattered rain showers and storms will be possible towards the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. Hopefully, by the end of workweek there is a big dent in the rainfall deficit. The year-to-date rainfall deficit in Madison is over 5″.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (NBC15)

Monday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s, which is warm for this time of year. The average high temperature for Madison for May 17 is 69 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine throughout the day. There may be more clouds near the WI-IL state line. Any chance of rain Monday afternoon will likely stay south of the area.

Forecast Highs - Monday (NBC15)

Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the lower to mid 50s.

The best chance of rain this week will come on Tuesday. Rain chances will remain low through first thing Tuesday morning. Odds are you probably won’t need your rain gear out the door Tuesday morning. Rain chances probably won’t start to pick up until after 8 a.m. Rain will increase from south to north across the area Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. The rain will likely be most widespread early Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening. The rain activity will become more scattered Tuesday night. Tuesday is NOT a First Alert Weather Day because strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall capable of flooding are not expected.

Future Radar Tuesday 8AM (NBC15)

Future Radar Tuesday 12PM (NBC15)

Future Radar Tuesday 4PM (NBC15)

Future Radar Wednesday 12AM (NBC15)

Widespread rainfall totals Tuesday through Wednesday morning will likely be between 0.25 - 0.75″. Locally higher amounts will be possible. The heaviest axis of rain could develop between Madison and Milwaukee.

Rainfall Potential Tuesday - Wednesday AM (NBC15)

Tuesday will likely be the coolest day this week. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Most places probably won’t crack 70 degrees.

Forecast Highs - Tuesday (NBC15)

A true taste of summer will arrive by the end of the workweek. An area of high pressure will be planted over the eastern half of the United States. Wind around an area of high pressure go clockwise. With a southerly flow developing across the region, warmer and more humid weather will move into the area. High temperatures will be lower 80s with muggy conditions. With all the heat and humidity around, there will be the potential for scattered rain showers and storms.

Next Big Weather Maker - Summer-like weather by the end of the week (NBC15)

Muggy Meter (NBC15)

