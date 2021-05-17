Number of children ages 12-15 with one COVID-19 dose shoots up over the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of children ages 12-15 in Wisconsin who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine shot up over the weekend.

Around 4.8% of Wisconsin children in this age group have received their first shot, the Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard indicated, up from 1.2% last Friday.

The percentage of Dane County kids in this age group also nearly tripled in terms of percentage points over the weekend, now reaching 16.4% with one dose.

There are currently 38 children in the state who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. NBC15 News reached out to DHS last week to confirm how they were able to do so and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed their vaccine series and more than 45% have received at least one dose.

There were 156,217 doses administered to state residents last week, making it the lowest week of administered doses since Jan. 17. So far this week, 2,220 shots were given out.

Fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday

State health officials confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, making it the first time since March 8 that cases have fallen below 200. On that date, 178 cases were confirmed positive.

The seven-day average also continues to fall, now sitting at 424 cases, DHS reports. This is the lowest the seven-day rolling average has been since March 23, when it was at 387.

This brings the total number of cases ever reported in the state to 606,274.

No deaths were reported by DHS Monday as 27 people were also admitted to hospitals with the virus.

