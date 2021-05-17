AMBER Alert canceled after Saukville 13-year-old girl found safe

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The AMBER Alert issued for a missing Saukville girl has been canceled after she and the suspect in her disappearance were located.

The alert for Samantha Stephenson was issued early Monday afternoon. Authorities said the 13-year-old Stephenson had not been seen since early the prior morning when she was spotted in Menomonie along with 19-year-old Brandon Morgan.

Investigators said Stephenson and Morgan were in a relationship and they listed him as the suspect in her disappearance.

At the time of the alert, authorities said Stephenson and Morgan had made references to going “underground” and they pointed out that both teens had turned off their phones and cut off all communication.

In canceling the alert, police only noted that both parties had been located. They did not say where the pair were found.

Brandon Morgan (Saukville Police Dept.)

