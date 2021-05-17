Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers.

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced the selection of finalists for the 2021 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

“The six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for this honor have sparked a love of learning in their students and have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to their students’ academic success,” said Stanford Taylor.

DPI explained that each teacher was nominated based on their teaching, content knowledge and leadership. Stanford Taylor thanked the teachers for their impact on their students.

“I congratulate the finalists on this special achievement, and I applaud them for making a lifelong difference in the lives of their students,” she said.

Among the teachers in south central Wisconsin were Oregon High School math teacher David Ebert and Waunakee Community High School math teacher Erin Schroeder. Ebert was also nominated for a 2021 NBC15 Crystal Apple Award this year.

One awardee in math and one in science will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, professional development opportunities and the chance to be honored at a ceremony in Washington D.C.

Here is the full list of finalists from Wisconsin:

David Ebert, mathematics teacher, Oregon High School (Oregon)

Julia Henshaw, eighth grade mathematics teacher, J.R. Gerritts Middle School (Kimberly)

Kevin Kiel, eighth grade science teacher, Wilson Middle School (Manitowoc)

Kristin Michalski, physics, physical science, and engineering teacher, East Troy High School (East Troy)

Erin Schroeder, mathematics teacher, Waunakee Community High School (Waunakee)

Amy Zientek, physics, biology, and ecology teacher, Brookfield Academy (Brookfield)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.