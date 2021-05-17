Southern Wisconsin is in a Severe Weather Drought

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November 10th, 2020 was the last time severe weather rolled through SE Wisconsin. Wind damage was reported from Beloit to Janesville to Walworth. At one point a tornado warning was issued for Walworth County as a line of strong storms pushed East. That was more than 6 months ago.

NWS Milwaukee has not issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning since last November. (Iowa Environmental Mesonet)

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has not issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning so far in 2021. That makes it 187 days since the last warning issuance. And as of May 16, 2021 would feature the second latest severe thunderstorm warning issued by the office. NWS Milwaukee has waited as late as June 6 to issue a warning - that was back in 1993.

The next warning issued by NWS Milwaukee will be the 2nd latest ever. That's if its issued before June 6. (WMTV NBC15)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse (which serves the western portion of the NBC15 viewing area) has already issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings this year. Only one has been issued for part of our area - a Severe Thunderstorm warning along the Vernon/Monroe County line. That was back on May 2.

While many might want to avoid severe thunderstorms, these stronger storms can deliver beneficial rain for the growing season. As of May 16, Madison’s rainfall deficit stood at 5 inches below average to-date. The Dane County Airport has only picked up 5.89″ of the 10.89″ usually seen by this date. Madison is almost an inch behind for precipitation so far this May.

The NWS Offices in Milwaukee & La Crosse usually issue their first Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado warnings in late March - mid May. The Milwaukee office hasn't issued a warning so far this year. (WMTV NBC15)

As of Sunday, severe weather is not in the forecast. However, shower AND storm chances increase later this week. Heat & humidity could spark a few stronger storms later in the week. Stay with NBC15 for the latest as we watch for these much-need showers & storms!

