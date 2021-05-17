Advertisement

Target lifts its mask mandate, but not in Dane Co.

Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over one of them.(Source: CNN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Target has become the latest major retailer to lift the requirement that all customers and employees wear a mask inside its stores.

The company’s announcement Monday comes following last week’s move by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise its guidance regarding when fully vaccinated people should still don a face covering.

According to Target’s statement, those who are considered fully vaccinated, i.e. who have gone more than two weeks since completing their vaccination series, will not be required to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated will still be asked to use one.

The retailer does make an exception for stores located in locations that still have a mask mandate in place, such as Dane Co. The emergency order mandating masks remains in effect, however Public Health Madison & Dane Co. stated last week it expects to revisit the issue Tuesday.

While vaccinated customers and employees will not need to have a mask on inside the store, Target plans to maintain its heighten cleaning protocols and will continue to ask that every stay socially distanced.

In addition, to help employees get vaccinated the company is offering paid time to U.S. employees to get their shots as well as free Lyft rides to and from their appointments.

Costco, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart are among the other retailers who have announced ends to their mask requirements in the wake of the CDC announcement.

