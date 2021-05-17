Advertisement

The Bucky Badger statue at Greenway Station was stolen

The Bucky Badger statue at Greenway Station.
The Bucky Badger statue at Greenway Station.(Middleton Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The large Bucky Badger statue stationed at Greenway Station was stolen over the weekend and police are asking for information regarding its theft.

Investigators note the statue of the University of Wisconsin mascot, which stood in front of the shopping center’s management offices, weighs several hundred pounds, so they suspect more than one person was involved.

According to police, the statue, dubbed Funky Buckingham, was taken some time between 11 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. the next morning and it appeared that Bucky was cut off at the feet.

The statue had been part of 2018′s Bucky on Parade which showcased 85-life-sized Bucky statues.

Anyone with information about its theft or who witnessed anything is asked to call the Middleton Police Dept. at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left online at p3tips.com.

