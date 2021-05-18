5 arrested after search warrant issued at Sauk Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five people were taken into custody last week after the Sauk Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Reedsburg home and allegedly found a variety of illegal drugs.

According to the Reedsburg Police Dept., the task force and the county’s Emergency Response served the warrant shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, in the 100 block of Laurel St. Searching the home, they allegedly found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia as well as a gun.

Two of the suspects, Benjamin Steinmetz, 31, and Jillena Spink, 33, were accused of maintaining a drug dwelling as well as assorted drug possession counts. Spink is also accused of child neglect.

Katherine Smallwood and Bradley Tackett were each booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation holds, while Smallwood is also accused of have THC on her. The fight suspect, David Jahn, had an arrest warrant issued for him in Sauk Co.

The police department’s investigation into the incident remains under investigation and it is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 608-524-2376.

