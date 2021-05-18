“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - “American Pickers” is looking for hidden treasures in Wisconsin.

The Pickers will be in Wisconsin and Minnesota in July 2021.

The History Channel show is looking for private collections only.

Do you have a collection that would be perfect for the show? Here’s how you reach out:

EMAIL: americanpickers@cineflix.com

PHONE: 1-855-OLD-RUST

“American Pickers” features Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they dive into “junk piles” looking for treasure. The duo restores antiques and other unusual items found during the pick. Shop manager Danielle Colby oversees Wolfe’s Antique Archaeology stores.

SHOW INFO: https://www.history.com/shows/american-pickers

