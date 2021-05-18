As restrictions loosen, masks come off, & vaccinations continue, when does the pandemic end?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With restrictions loosening, masks coming off, and vaccination rates holding steady, many want to know what’s next?

March 11, 2020 is the day the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. So, when does it end? NBC15 checked with local health officials. There are several factors at play when it comes to determining an end to the pandemic.

Here’s what health officials are monitoring:

UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof says getting kids vaccinated will ultimately push us closer to an end date.

“The caveat we have right now is our kids aren’t eligible for the vaccine so we have this group that have a very low rate of vaccination...when they all go to school together, you’ve taken a decent size population that are not vaccinated and put them close together,” said Dr. Pothof

Dr. Pothof says this is why kids should continue wearing masks in school, which the CDC recommends at least until the end of the school year, possibly into the summer school session as well.

In the coming weeks, the CDC plans to release additional guidance on masks in schools for the fall back to school season.

As for the other factors, health officials say different parts of the country will reach those metrics at different times. The pandemic likely won’t end until a we reach a majority.

