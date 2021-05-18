Beloit ends mask mandate, social distancing requirements

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit ended its mask mandate Monday and its social distancing requirements.

The Beloit City Council announced it was removing these requirements based on recent guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advises that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks in public spaces.

The City of Beloit will be following CDC recommendations and encouraged its residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves against the virus.

Beloit health officials advise those who have not been vaccinated yet to follow CDC and Rock County Public Health guidance and requirements.

Rock County’s Public Health Officer Katrina Harwood signed a new order ending the mask mandate on Friday explaining that the change comes in light of new CDC guidance that people who are fully vaccinated can safely resume normal activities and are less likely to spread coronavirus to others.

Beloit officials also warned that while there is not a citywide requirement in public spaces, face coverings are still required to be worn inside city-owned facilities and may be necessary at city-sponsored events.

Businesses can also require face masks, officials added.

