Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo to miss at least 2 weeks

Milwaukee Bucks players Thanasis Antetokounmpo, left, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, give...
Milwaukee Bucks players Thanasis Antetokounmpo, left, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, give five before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the playoffs after fracturing his right patella tendon in his team’s regular-season finale.

Bucks officials say the 28-year-old will be out for at least two weeks.

Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after a leg injury had knocked him out of a 118-112 loss at Chicago a night earlier.

The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and open a first-round series with the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

