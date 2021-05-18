Advertisement

Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has passed legislation aimed at combating hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

It would expedite federal reviews of hate crimes and provide grants to local law enforcement. The House vote Tuesday sends the bill to President Joe Biden, who has said he will sign it.

Attacks against Asian Americans have risen during the pandemic, with thousands of incidents reported in the past year.

In Georgia, six Asian women were killed in March during during a series of shootings targeting workers at massage parlors.

Prosecutors are seeking hate crimes charges in that case.

