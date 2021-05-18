Crash closes stretch of EB I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of eastbound I-90/94 near the Columbia Co. and Sauk Co. line is currently blocked off, causing long lines and delays for drivers on the interstate.

Both lanes of I-90/94 east are closed near mile marker 101, between Wisconsin Dells and Portage, but drivers are still able to use the shoulder to get around the closures, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

It did not release too many details about what prompted the closure, only describing it as a “traffic incident.”

The agency said it expected the closure, which happened around 10 a.m. to last about two hours.

