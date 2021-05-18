Dodge Co. sheriff warns of scam callers targeting grandparents

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County authorities are warning of a scam targeting grandparents in their area, putting these residents out hundreds to thousands of dollars by scammers playing on their emotions.

Dodge Co. sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said his office has received an influx of calls about the “grandparent scam,” which he says has been around for about 13 years and is still hitting residents.

According to the sheriff’s office report, the scam usually comes in two forms; the first is that a caller impersonates the resident’s grandchild and acts as if they are distraught. In the second scenario, the scam caller would claim that they are calling on behalf of the grandchild and are impersonating a doctor, police officer or court personnel.

Some scenarios that the sheriff described in his report from these callers included that the grandchild was on vacation and was arrested, that they were in a car crash and hit or killed a pregnant woman or child, or they they were in a foreign country or jail.

Authorities explained that these situations leave grandparents feeling shaken up and cause them to act irrationally when the caller may instruct them to get money or giftcards to help their grandchild out, such as for an attorney or to get them out of jail.

The caller has also allegedly stated that the person needs to not tell the child’s parents.

Schmidt said these scam callers target the 65 and older crowd “because they are usually more trusting, are home to answer the phone and are more accessible.” The calls also tend to happen later at night or early in the morning, authorities added.

Schmidt noted that the scam has been known to make $10,000 in a day if done properly, so he provided tips on what to do in these situations:

Don’t panic. Ask the caller questions they wouldn’t know the answer to. Hang up the phone and call the grandchild or family member who would know where the grandchild is. Think about how the scammers want you to get the money to them. The scammers usually ask for the person to read the numbers to them that are on the back of the gift cards over the phone. Never wire money based on a phone call. Remember, hospitals, jails, attorneys, and court systems don’t accept gift cards as payment.

