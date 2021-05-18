Advertisement

Evers announces $100 million to expand broadband

Applications will be made available June 1.
(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says the state will be using $100 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funding to award grants for expanding broadband internet access in Wisconsin.

The federal funding is in addition to nearly $200 million in broadband expansion proposals Evers made in his state budget, which is pending before the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Evers said Tuesday that the Wisconsin Public Service Commission will award the $100 million in federal funding based on a model similar to an existing broadband expansion grant program.

Applications will be made available June 1, along with more details about the grants, with a deadline of July 27.

