Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

(Generic)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison woman who was fully vaccinated has died of coronavirus complications, according to her sons who say her underlying health conditions likely made her more vulnerable to infection.

Seventy-five-year-old Olivia Kingree had diabetes and a kidney condition, among other health issues.

She died Sunday while in hospice at a Madison nursing home.

One son, Dr. Seth Kingree, says the combination of medications she was taking impaired her immune response to the vaccine, so she probably did not produce as many antibodies.

