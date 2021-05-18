Advertisement

Hy-Vee rescinds its mask requirement

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee has joined the growing chorus of retailers lifting their in-store mask mandates for employees and customers in locations where there is no state or local mandate.

The grocery chain made the announcement Tuesday, four days after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention revised its guidance to advise that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors in most situations.

While the requirement will be lifted in Hy-Vee stores altogether, the company is still asking that customers who are not fully vaccinated yet continue to wear face coverings. To be considered fully vaccinated, someone needs to have gone two weeks since completing their vaccination series.

Employees who completed their vaccine series can stop wearing masks in Hy-Vee stores as well, the company noted. Its statement added that, while this safety precaution is being lifted, stores will continue with other coronavirus-related precautions that are in place, including maintaining the Plexiglas barriers at checkout stands.

Several other retailers have also lifted their rules regarding face coverings over the past several days. On Monday, Target rescinded its requirement. Costco, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart have also made similar moves.

The nation’s top infectious expert did acknowledge a bit of confusion in the wake of the CDC’s sudden switch, telling ABC News, “The problem and the issue is that we don’t have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and who’s not vaccinated.”

He says it is “reasonable and understandable” that some businesses and localities are maintaining mask requirements because they can’t be sure of an individual’s vaccination history. But he says it’s important to note those measures protect the unvaccinated from each other, and vaccines provide a high level of protection for those who have gotten them.

Fauci says children who are not vaccinated — including children under 12 who won’t be eligible for vaccines for months — should continue to wear masks indoors. But he says that recommendation could change as the CDC conducts more research and more Americans get shots.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week
Sean Pickett
DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

Latest News

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane County will not end mask mandate until order expires on June 2
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs
I-90/94 at the Columbia Co. and Sauk Co. line.
Crash closes stretch of EB I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells
State patrol, sheriff’s offices to step up patrols on I-94 on Wednesday
Naleah Boys was hoping to get a 30 on the ACT exam but ended up earning a perfect score of 36
Janesville teen scores perfect 36 on ACT exam