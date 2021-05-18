Advertisement

Ian’s Pizza looks at future of COVID rules in Dane County

By Elise Romas
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rules applying to masks, social distancing and capacity will be up to the individual businesses in Dane County after the current health order expires on June 2.

One local business is thinking through what to do next.

“We have not made a decision quite yet on the mask mandate,” Zach Chapman, Ian’s Pizza Marketing Director said.

Chapman said the local chain’s State Street location recently reopened its indoor dining after being closed throughout the pandemic.

“We have been getting together with our team every time something changes with the regulations to determine what makes the most sense for our customers’ safety and for our employees’ safety,” Chapman said.

Public health officials like Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich say this decision is based on science.

“It is a safe choice for most fully vaccinated people to not mask up,” Heinrich said. “We recommend that people think about where their comfort levels are and make personal and business decisions that best support your level of comfort with the risks or best support your health.”

Not every business will be the same, but Chapman said until June 2, masks and current county COVID-19 rules will apply at Ian’s.

“Right now, we don’t know which direction we’re going to go,” Chapman said. “But we are going to take time to come up with a solution. We just have a lot of people coming and going with traffic here, so we want to make sure everyone is safe.”

There are two reasons Dane County is waiting two weeks until the current order expires, rather than canceling it now.

Heinrich said this gives more people time to adjust. Health officials also estimate 75% of the population will be vaccinated by June 2, which would reach herd immunity.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

Jarrett Horst practicing at Middleton high school
Jarrett Horst’s journey takes him to Michigan State
Homeless encampment at Reindahl Park
Potential legal challenges ahead as Madison decides fate of Reindahl Park homeless encampment
Health officials say vaccination data is the driving the decision to loosen restrictions in...
Covid vaccinations drive Dane County decision to loosen restrictions
FILE - An undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Missouri man charged in Wisconsin brothers’ deaths accused of fraud
Mask mandate 10p
Covid vaccinations drive Dane County decision to loosen restrictions