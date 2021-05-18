Ian’s Pizza looks at future of COVID rules in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rules applying to masks, social distancing and capacity will be up to the individual businesses in Dane County after the current health order expires on June 2.

One local business is thinking through what to do next.

“We have not made a decision quite yet on the mask mandate,” Zach Chapman, Ian’s Pizza Marketing Director said.

Chapman said the local chain’s State Street location recently reopened its indoor dining after being closed throughout the pandemic.

“We have been getting together with our team every time something changes with the regulations to determine what makes the most sense for our customers’ safety and for our employees’ safety,” Chapman said.

Public health officials like Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich say this decision is based on science.

“It is a safe choice for most fully vaccinated people to not mask up,” Heinrich said. “We recommend that people think about where their comfort levels are and make personal and business decisions that best support your level of comfort with the risks or best support your health.”

Not every business will be the same, but Chapman said until June 2, masks and current county COVID-19 rules will apply at Ian’s.

“Right now, we don’t know which direction we’re going to go,” Chapman said. “But we are going to take time to come up with a solution. We just have a lot of people coming and going with traffic here, so we want to make sure everyone is safe.”

There are two reasons Dane County is waiting two weeks until the current order expires, rather than canceling it now.

Heinrich said this gives more people time to adjust. Health officials also estimate 75% of the population will be vaccinated by June 2, which would reach herd immunity.

Dir. Heinrich says they’re waiting until June 2 because the abruptness of CDC’s changes, health dept. wants people to be able to adjust, and to give the county more time to vaccinate pre-teens and young teens against COVID-19. — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) May 18, 2021

