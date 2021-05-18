Madison Mallards’ Duck Pond will open up to near-full capacity starting June 4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Dane County health officials announcing Tuesday that they will remove all COVID-19 guidelines starting June 2, the Madison Mallards have decided to phase the Duck Pond to near-full capacity starting just two days later.

The Mallards will hold socially distanced seating for the first two weeks of their season at a minimum, the team stated.

Mallards President Vern Stenman said the removal of the guidelines means good things for fans.

“The removal of these guidelines means that PHMDC is saying it is safe for people to return to gathering like they did in 2019,” said Stenman. “It seems ages ago that our community got together in person, and we are proud to be amongst the first places that our community can come together safely as we work collectively to emerge from the immense shadow of this pandemic.”

The first two games of the season, on May 31 and June 1, will operate under current Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines. This means capacity will be limited for both of these home games, socially distanced seating will be featured and vaccinated sections will be present too. Masks will not be required for fans in their assigned seats at these games, but are required for fans in all common spaces and when moving throughout the stadium.

After June 2, the team will open up seating throughout the park and masks will be recommended for those who are not vaccinated in public spaces. Masks will be optional for fans who are vaccinated.

The Mallards noted the six games between June 4 and 13 that were on sale for single-game tickets will be reorganized, with unrestricted seating opening starting June 16.

The team will also ask fans for feedback about keeping socially distanced seating throughout the season. If there is “significant demand” for that type of seating, it will be available for fans.

Fans who bought vaccinated section tickets and are not comfortable with the shift can contact the Mallards Ticket Office.

