Madison Pop-Up Shop Initiative proposed to support historically marginalized entrepreneurs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A proposed Madison program will help local entrepreneurs grow their small business in a downtown pop-up shop while also helping fill storefronts emptied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the launch of The Madison Pop-Up Shop Initiative Tuesday, which is meant to support historically marginalized entrepreneurs, specifically Black and Indigenous people of color.

The program will provide a physical space for small-scale businesses to have a retail presence on State Street.

“This is ideal for new or smaller businesses because of the lower cost and risk, which can help open doors for historically marginalized entrepreneurs,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, “Popup shops bring in new foot traffic and can help current brick and mortar retail in the area as well.”

The pop-up shops are a collaboration between the City of Madison, JD McCormick Properties and local business organizations that support entrepreneurs. JD McCormick Properties currently has two storefront spaces available.

Rhodes-Conway explained that pop-up shops have been popping up, so to speak, across the country and have been reported as favorable in terms of being an affordable way to test product ideas.

Saran Ouk, the city’s Office of Business resources manager, noted that this model benefits the business, the landlord and the community as a whole.

“Exposure is key for businesses, and these lower cost short term leases make it easier for them to establish a presence without the long term obligations that traditional 3-5 year lease agreements requires,” said Ouk.

This initiative will be introduced at the Common Council meeting Tuesday night and will be voted on on June 1.

This program is one of several that the City of Madison has took on to help local businesses recover from the pandemic, including launching the Streatery program and supporting the return of events such as farmers’ markets.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.