Mayor to make it known Wausau is ‘Community for All’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will sign a proclamation Tuesday afternoon enforcing a message that Wausau is a welcoming city for minority populations.

Rosenberg’s office released the ‘Community for All’ proclamation prior to its signing. It states in part, Wausau accepts and celebrates diversity while condemning hate-based activity and treatment.

“Do what you can to make sure this community is a truly inclusive community to be in,” Marathon County Board supervisor Yee Leng Xiong said.

“Show who we are, because who we are is truly a ‘Community for All’,” Marathon County Board supervisor William Harris said.

The proclamation is in direct response to a New York Times article published Tuesday morning that depicts Marathon County as a closed-minded and unwelcoming place. The article was written following a 6-to-2 vote from the Marathon County executive committee that rejected a similar proclamation for the county as a whole.

“So sad and so heartbreaking that this is how the nation is going to see our community,” Marathon County Board supervisor Ka Lo said.

“We are a ‘Community for All’ despite what we read for those comments in that article,” Mayor Katie Rosenberg said.

