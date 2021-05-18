Advertisement

Memorial beats La Follette, Middleton takes down West in prep baseball action

By George Balekji
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Memorial beat Madison La Follette 12-1 Monday night while Middleton beat Madison West 16-4 in baseball.

Memorial led 9-1 in the third inning when Kyle Yu notched an RBI double to make it a 10-1 lead while Zak Jessup was stout on mound by racking up strikeouts to quell any Lancers scoring threat.

La Follette will now host Memorial Wednesday night at Warner Park.

Middleton won its second straight game with a 16-4 win over West. A tight game early on, West’s Alex McHugh had an opposite field hit that made it a 3-2 Regents deficit before they tied the game up in top of the third. Middleton’s David Meier regifted his team the lead with a two-RBI triple for a 5-3 advantage.

