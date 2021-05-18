Motorcyclist allegedly takes Dodge Co. authorities on two separate pursuits

LOMIRA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who allegedly took Dodge County authorities on two separate traffic pursuits was arrested Monday in Fond du Lac.

Residents of Lomira spotted a man on a motorcycle around 12:20 p.m. who had told them that he was running from police and they said he was reportedly driving through people’s yards, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office report.

A sergeant nearby was told by multiple residents about this suspect and he later located the man on his motorcycle. The officer tried to stop the suspect as he engaged in a pursuit, but stopped when the suspect reportedly began driving off-road.

Another resident in the area told police that the cyclist came up to their home in rural Leroy and stole their property after threatening use of force. The suspect then fled the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office continued, saying a different sergeant saw the motorcyclist around 3 p.m. and he was committing traffic violations. The sergeant attempted to stop the cyclist, but stopped the pursuit after it fled at high speeds in Fond du lac County.

The motorcycle was reported to have crashed shortly later in the city of Fond du Lac, deputies say, and a suspect matching the description of the driver was found inside of a business. Fond du Lac Sherriff’s Office authorities took the suspect into custody along with the Fond du Lac police and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The agencies later turned the suspect over to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and he will be held at the Dodge County Jail on an alleged probation hold while officers complete the investigation. The suspect was not named in the release.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Lomira Police Department, Brownsville Village Marshal, Fond du Lac County Sheriff, Fond du Lac Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

