Advertisement

MPD seeks public’s help to identify suspect who offered girl a massage at a Madison park

The City of Madison Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance to find a...
The City of Madison Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance to find a suspect in a Child Enticement investigation, who may have been wearing a shirt and carrying a bag similar to the ones pictured.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is urging the public Tuesday to help officers identify a man who approached a young girl last week at a park on the near east side and asked if he could give her a massage.

The girl told investigators she was at Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the man, who appeared to be in his 20′s, came up to her. Afterward, she returned home and told an adult what happened, the police report indicated. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the man had already left.

According to MPD’s report, the man is described as being in his early 20s, standing about 5-foot-8 inches tall to 5-foot-10-inches and had a “slight belly.” The man also had dark brown or black hair that was below his ears and he was clean shaven.

The report also notes that the man was last wearing white rimmed sunglasses with multicolor lenses, a baseball hat of unknown color and a gray face covering. He was also reportedly wearing a Star Wars shirt similar to the one officers provided a picture of, blue jeans and orange and blue athletic shoes.

The suspect also carried a bag similar to the picture of one MPD provided that was designed to look like the Star Wars’ droid R2-D2.

Officers stated the suspect’s name or alias may have been “Jason” and he may have been visiting the area for a cousin’s graduation from University of Wisconsin- Madison and/or for a friend’s wedding, according to MPD’s bulletin.

Anyone who saw this suspect on or around May 6 should contact MPD detective John Christian at (608) 219-4256 or JChristian@CityofMadison.com. People can also remain anonymous be reaching out to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

MPD’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

Jarrett Horst practicing at Middleton high school
Jarrett Horst’s journey takes him to Michigan State
Homeless encampment at Reindahl Park
Potential legal challenges ahead as Madison decides fate of Reindahl Park homeless encampment
Health officials say vaccination data is the driving the decision to loosen restrictions in...
Covid vaccinations drive Dane County decision to loosen restrictions
FILE - An undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Missouri man charged in Wisconsin brothers’ deaths accused of fraud
Mask mandate 10p
Covid vaccinations drive Dane County decision to loosen restrictions