MPD seeks public’s help to identify suspect who offered girl a massage at a Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is urging the public Tuesday to help officers identify a man who approached a young girl last week at a park on the near east side and asked if he could give her a massage.

The girl told investigators she was at Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the man, who appeared to be in his 20′s, came up to her. Afterward, she returned home and told an adult what happened, the police report indicated. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the man had already left.

According to MPD’s report, the man is described as being in his early 20s, standing about 5-foot-8 inches tall to 5-foot-10-inches and had a “slight belly.” The man also had dark brown or black hair that was below his ears and he was clean shaven.

The report also notes that the man was last wearing white rimmed sunglasses with multicolor lenses, a baseball hat of unknown color and a gray face covering. He was also reportedly wearing a Star Wars shirt similar to the one officers provided a picture of, blue jeans and orange and blue athletic shoes.

The suspect also carried a bag similar to the picture of one MPD provided that was designed to look like the Star Wars’ droid R2-D2.

Officers stated the suspect’s name or alias may have been “Jason” and he may have been visiting the area for a cousin’s graduation from University of Wisconsin- Madison and/or for a friend’s wedding, according to MPD’s bulletin.

Anyone who saw this suspect on or around May 6 should contact MPD detective John Christian at (608) 219-4256 or JChristian@CityofMadison.com. People can also remain anonymous be reaching out to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

MPD’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

