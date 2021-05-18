Much-need rain Tuesday; Summer-like heat and humidity by the end of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Umbrellas up - A round of beneficial rain with a few embedded non-severe storms will impact the area Tuesday afternoon/evening. The rain activity will be most widespread across the area between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday. The rain activity will become more scattered this evening and tonight. Even though rain will likely impact the afternoon/evening commute, Tuesday is NOT a First Alert Weather Day because strong to severe storms are not expected.

Future Radar Tuesday 4PM (NBC15)

Future Radar Tuesday 8PM (NBC15)

Future Radar Wednesday 12AM (NBC15)

Widespread rainfall totals Tuesday through Tuesday night will likely range from 0.25″ - 0.50″. Locally higher amounts will be possible. A few places could see up to an inch of rain. Any rain that falls Tuesday - Tuesday night will be very beneficial considering the current year-to-date rainfall deficit in Madison is over 5″.

Rainfall Potential Tuesday - Wednesday AM (NBC15)

High temperatures on Tuesday will vary depending on the amount of sunshine seen compared to the amount of clouds and rain. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will likely range from the upper 60s from the southwest corner of Madison to the mid 70s for places north of Madison. Tuesday afternoon will also be breezy with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

Forecast Highs - Tuesday (NBC15)

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm around. Tonight is also going to be very mild. Lows temperatures will only be on either side of 60 degrees. Keep in mind, the average low for this time of year is 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be a warm and mostly cloudy day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. There will be the potential for scattered rain showers and storms throughout the day.

Wednesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (NBC15)

Summer is going to arrive early this year. A large area of high pressure will become planted over the eastern half of the United States. With the winds around an area of high pressure going clockwise, southerly flow will bring in a surge of very warm and humid air. High temperatures Thursday through early next week will be in the lower to mid 80s. Dew points will be in the 60s by the end of the workweek, so it’s going to feel very humid outside.

Next Big Weather Maker - Summer-like heat and humidity later this week (NBC15)

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (NBC15)

Muggy Meter (NBC15)

With all the heat and humidity around, there will be a chance for isolated to scattered rain showers and storms each day. Not one day this week will be a washout and not everyone will see rain every day. The best chance of rain this week will be on Tuesday.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (NBC15)

