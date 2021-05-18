Much-Need Rainfall Arrives Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer temperatures and rain are on the way for the rest of this week. Low pressure developing over western Texas will move northward over the next couple days. This low will draw warm, moist air into Wisconsin through the week. Today will be dry during the morning with rain becoming likely this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s. By the end of the week, even warmer temperatures will push into the state. Highs are expected in the 80s beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend. There will also be an increase in the humidity level later this week and through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will possible though much of the period.

Forecast rain amounts over the next 48 hours will be in the 0.25" to 1.00" range in most spots. Local totals could be a little higher. (wmtv weather)

Warmer and more humid conditions are on the way through the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as well. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High 72. Wind: Southeasterly 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Low: 55. Wind: Southeasterly 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 77.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 66.

