Nearly one-fifth of Dane Co. children 12-15 receive at least one COVID-19 shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly one-fifth of Dane County children ages 12-15 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Around 19.8% of Dane Co. children in this age group have received their first dose, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates. There are also six children who have completed their vaccine series. NBC15 has reached out to DHS on how the children were able to do this and will update this story with a response.

Dane County as a whole continues to lead the state in vaccinations, with 63.3% of its residents having at least one dose, while 53.6% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. More than 95% of people ages 65 and older have also received at least one shot.

Overall in the state, 45.5% of people have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine, while 39.6% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

The gap between the percentage of Wisconsinites with at least one shot compared to those with a completed series has narrowed recently. Less than one month ago on April 26, just over 42% of residents had received one dose and 31.5% had completed their series. The gap was more than 10 percent points at that time and is less than six now.

There have been 14,454 doses administered so far this week. This is up from 2,220 the day before.

Almost 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19

Ninety-five people were admitted to hospitals Tuesday for COVID-19, DHS reports, as the total number of people ever hospitalized with COVID-19 grows to 30,345 in Wisconsin.

Every region in the state shows no significant change in terms of the trajectory of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, meaning it is neither significantly growing nor shrinking.

DHS confirmed 481 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which brought the state’s seven-day rolling average down again to 419. The seven-day average hasn’t been lower since March 23 when it was at 387.

More than 606,000 COVID-19 cases have ever been reported in the Badger State since the pandemic started.

DHS adds that 13 people have died from the virus, meaning 6,971 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.

