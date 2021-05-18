Pattern Change Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A major pattern change expected this week as we go from spring like conditions to summer like conditions. Highs will go from the 60s Tuesday, to the 70s Wednesday, and the 80s Thursday. Those warm temperatures will likely stick around into early next week. Along with that, a subtle increase in humidity can be expected.

The warmer weather will come with a much more active pattern as well. Daily chances of showers and storms expected. The first round of rain Tuesday will bring a quarter to half inch of rain. Rain totals over the next week could be in the 1-2 inch range. This will be much needed moisture in what has been a dry spring season.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.