Advertisement

Police: Both drivers in Madison road rage incident accused of OWIs

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspected road rage incident on Madison’s near east side early Tuesday morning led to both drivers being arrested on OWI allegations after the stopped to meet officers at police substation.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers were alerted to a road rage situation shortly before 3 a.m. and the caller told police they would come to the department’s North District Station. The department’s initial report did not indicate the nature of the dispute.

After both drivers arrived in the station’s parking lot, in the 2000 block of Londonderry Drive, officers met with them and reported detecting signs of impairment, the report continued. Both women were then arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and taken to the Dane Co. jail.

Thirty-two-year-old Samantha Brown was booked for operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotics, bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Miracle Loyd faces a count of operating while intoxicated – 5th offense.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

Jarrett Horst practicing at Middleton high school
Jarrett Horst’s journey takes him to Michigan State
Homeless encampment at Reindahl Park
Potential legal challenges ahead as Madison decides fate of Reindahl Park homeless encampment
Health officials say vaccination data is the driving the decision to loosen restrictions in...
Covid vaccinations drive Dane County decision to loosen restrictions
FILE - An undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Missouri man charged in Wisconsin brothers’ deaths accused of fraud
Mask mandate 10p
Covid vaccinations drive Dane County decision to loosen restrictions