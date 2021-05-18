Police: Both drivers in Madison road rage incident accused of OWIs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspected road rage incident on Madison’s near east side early Tuesday morning led to both drivers being arrested on OWI allegations after the stopped to meet officers at police substation.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers were alerted to a road rage situation shortly before 3 a.m. and the caller told police they would come to the department’s North District Station. The department’s initial report did not indicate the nature of the dispute.

After both drivers arrived in the station’s parking lot, in the 2000 block of Londonderry Drive, officers met with them and reported detecting signs of impairment, the report continued. Both women were then arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and taken to the Dane Co. jail.

Thirty-two-year-old Samantha Brown was booked for operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotics, bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Miracle Loyd faces a count of operating while intoxicated – 5th offense.

