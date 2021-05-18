Advertisement

Portillo’s tries adding “Chicago zing” to its spicy chicken sandwich game

Portillo's announces spicy chicken sandwich
Portillo's announces spicy chicken sandwich(Portillo's)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another sandwich chain is getting into the spicy chicken sandwich game. On Tuesday, Portillo’s revealed its new take on the popular fast-food item, promising a bit of “Chicago zing” in its offering.

To make its sandwich standout, Portillo’s says it created a new Hot Giardiniera Sauce, which it describes as a “a creamy sauce infused with the pickled relish well-known to Chicagoans.”

In addition to the chicken fillet will be served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

The company is also pushing its new sauce for more than just the sandwich, saying it can be used as a dipping chicken tenders, fries, onion rings, and more, as well. It will also sell bottles of the sauce in its restaurants for $5.99/bottle for a limited time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week
Sean Pickett
DOJ: 21-year-old son accused of killing mother in Avoca homicide

Latest News

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane County will not end mask mandate until order expires on June 2
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs
I-90/94 at the Columbia Co. and Sauk Co. line.
Crash closes stretch of EB I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells
State patrol, sheriff’s offices to step up patrols on I-94 on Wednesday
Naleah Boys was hoping to get a 30 on the ACT exam but ended up earning a perfect score of 36
Janesville teen scores perfect 36 on ACT exam