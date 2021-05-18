Portillo’s tries adding “Chicago zing” to its spicy chicken sandwich game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another sandwich chain is getting into the spicy chicken sandwich game. On Tuesday, Portillo’s revealed its new take on the popular fast-food item, promising a bit of “Chicago zing” in its offering.

To make its sandwich standout, Portillo’s says it created a new Hot Giardiniera Sauce, which it describes as a “a creamy sauce infused with the pickled relish well-known to Chicagoans.”

In addition to the chicken fillet will be served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

The company is also pushing its new sauce for more than just the sandwich, saying it can be used as a dipping chicken tenders, fries, onion rings, and more, as well. It will also sell bottles of the sauce in its restaurants for $5.99/bottle for a limited time.

