SSM Health’s Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Meals on Wheels program that is part of the SSM Health at Home organization celebrates 50 years of delivering meals.

The program helps people homebound by disability or age, delivering much-needed meals right to their doorstep. It began in 1971, serving 12 people in Madison, changing several times over the decades, and serving 2.5 million meals by 2011. At the start of 2020, Meals on Wheels served over 300 people mid-day meals Monday-Friday. During the pandemic, the program added 200 people and six routes to help the disabled and seniors trapped at home because of COVID.

At the start of 2021, the program hit three million meals served. But the delivery of a meal is not the only service provided. Because the recipients are homebound, the meal delivery is sometimes the only person they see throughout the day. The meal drop-off serves as a wellness check and some crucial social interaction.

Now, as the program continues to serve the Madison area, challenges continue. Outside of one-time donations, Meals on Wheels receives county funding, which goes towards seniors’ meals, and private funding that went towards meals for homebound people with disabilities. Meals on Wheels covers the rest of the costs and organizes the 155 volunteers each week that deliver the meals.

However, before the pandemic, the foundation lost private funding for homebound people with disabilities. That means Meals on Wheels covers the full cost of those meals, which makes their adoption initiative more important than ever.

Meals on Wheels is asking for folks to adopt the 31 routes across the area. That means paying for the expenses that come with that route throughout the year. When you adopt a route, magnets with your name are placed on the delivery vehicle for that route, showing which community you are supporting.

To adopt a route, head over to the Meals on Wheels website.

