State patrol, sheriff’s offices to step up patrols on I-94 on Wednesday

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers headed to the Milwaukee area on Wednesday – or who are on their way back from there – will want to keep an extra eye on the speedometer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol warns that its troopers along with deputies from the Milwaukee and Waukesha Co. Sheriff’s Office will team up to target the stretch of I-94 linking Wisconsin’s capitol and the state’s largest city.

The state patrol stated the increased effort will happen on Wednesday, May 19.

It noted that troopers and deputies will be on the look out for people who are speeding, driving aggressively or recklessly, or who may be distracted.

