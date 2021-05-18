Advertisement

Woman attacked on Verona trail; police searching for suspect

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Dept. is searching for the man who allegedly attacked a woman Thursday as she walked along Military Ridge State Trail, grabbing her from behind and partially covering her mouth as he dragged her to the ground.

The victim told investigators she started screaming and fighting back, eventually fending him off and sending the suspect running away down the bike path.

According to the woman, the assault happened around 8:30 p.m. near where the trail comes upon Lincoln Street. Officers brought in a K-9 unit and searched the area but were unable to locate him.

The victim said she did not recognize the suspect and described him as a Black man between 17-25 years old, standing between 5′7″ and 5′9″ tall. He had curly hair and a medium build, she recounted, saying he had been wearing a dark t-shirt and pants, and had a white facemask down around his neck.

The police report noted the woman had suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Verona Police Dept. at 608-845-7623.

