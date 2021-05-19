Burger King launches latest salvo in the chicken sandwich wars

(CNN/WMTV) - Burger King’s new chicken sandwich is now available nationwide. The newly-renamed Ch-King sandwich is served on a potato bun with pickles and a savory sauce.

There’s also a spicier version and a deluxe one that replaces the pickles with lettuce and tomato.

The new sandwich will cost between four and five dollars depending on where you live and Burger King can’t wait for people to try one. Through most of June, customers who order a Ch-King sandwich through its website or app will get a free Whopper too.

The fast food chain has been slowly rolling out the new item since February.

It’s the latest entry into the chicken sandwich wars that erupted when Popeye’s version became an overnight sensation. Burger King’s volley, in fact, comes only a day after Portillo’s unveiled its own new sandwich.

