Advertisement

Burger King launches latest salvo in the chicken sandwich wars

Burger King rolls out its Ch'King sandwich nationwide.
Burger King rolls out its Ch'King sandwich nationwide.(Burger King)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WMTV) - Burger King’s new chicken sandwich is now available nationwide. The newly-renamed Ch-King sandwich is served on a potato bun with pickles and a savory sauce.

There’s also a spicier version and a deluxe one that replaces the pickles with lettuce and tomato.

The new sandwich will cost between four and five dollars depending on where you live and Burger King can’t wait for people to try one. Through most of June, customers who order a Ch-King sandwich through its website or app will get a free Whopper too.

The fast food chain has been slowly rolling out the new item since February.

It’s the latest entry into the chicken sandwich wars that erupted when Popeye’s version became an overnight sensation. Burger King’s volley, in fact, comes only a day after Portillo’s unveiled its own new sandwich.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine (KGNS)
VACCINE Q&A: Can a fully vaccinated person carry & spread COVID-19?
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Sun Prairie Police investigate two deaths after responding to a home on S. Legacy Way.
Names released of pair found dead in Sun Prairie home

Latest News

Residents say they’re avoiding walking alone and paying closer attention to their surroundings...
Neighbors on alert after woman attacked along a trail in Verona
(FILE)
Madison police investigating strong-arm robbery
HNN File Image
School District of Janesville announces summer meal program schedule
FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks...
Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting
A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an...
Fox News seeks to dismiss Dominion suit over election claims