City of Milwaukee health order, mask mandate to expire June 1

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Face mask requirements will end on June 1 in Milwaukee when the city’s health order expires, Mayor Tom Barrett announced Tuesday.

According to TMJ4, Barrett announced during a news conference that the city would be moving up the expiration date for its current health order by two weeks.

This also means that there will be no capacity restrictions on businesses and establishments inside of Milwaukee.

The mayor explained that the CDC’s announcement Thursday, which recommended that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor situations, was part of the decision-making process.

He also emphasized that businesses can still require people to wear masks, if they choose.

Dane County health officials also announced Tuesday that they would be letting their current health order expire on June 2, and were not expecting to issue a new one.

“There may be people and businesses out there who still want mask policies in place after the orders end as masks still provide an additional layer of protection,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement announcing the policy. “We recommend that businesses take this time to consider next steps, while reminding patrons of the current order which remains in place.”

The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce celebrated the coming end of coronavirus restrictions, calling it “an extraordinary step in the right direction and further evidence that vaccines are safe and effective against COVID-19.”

